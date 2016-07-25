PREMIERE: Let Eerie’s Weird, Wild Rock ‘n’ Roll Guide You Through the Darkness

It’s interesting to see new bands citing Tribulation as an influence alongside old-timers like Mercyful Fate and Killing Joke, but that’s exactly what Eerie—the latest supergroup to emerge from the fertile, sun-scorched bosom of Tee Pee Records—is doing. What’s more, it actually makes sense (if we’re talking post-The Horror glam ghoul Tribulation; there’s zero death metal to be found on Eerie’s debut) and adding their other proclaimed influences, Midnight and Kvelertak, into the mix. That jumble of names seems bizarre at first, but there’s a common thread between them—weird, wild rock’n’roll—that quickly rises to the forefront and steers the five songs on the project’s self-titled debut into curiously uncharted waters.

Comprised of guitarist Tim Lehi (Draugar, Twilight), bassist Dave Sweetapple (Witch), drummer Moses Saarni (Futur Skullz) and vocalist Shane Baker (Pins of Light, Alaric) and recorded by Greg Wilkinson at Earhammer Audio, Eerie may already seem too big to fail by dint of the firepower behind it, but trust me here: this shit is good.

Make your own call, though, by checking out our exclusive album stream below. Preorders are live now, and the album is due out on Tee Pee on July 29. Let darkness guide you.

