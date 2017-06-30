Eerie Scenes from Death Valley’s Hottest Town

This story appears in the June issue of VICE magazine. Click HERE to subscribe.

Cathy Marshall, a New Zealand–born photographer living in Melbourne, Australia, focuses primarily on fashion and portraiture. She’s been published by Oyster magazine, i-D, and Feature Shoot. Her most recent project, “Into Death Valley,” explores the boredom and more mundane aspects of everyday life for those who live and work in the California desert, which boasts the highest temperature ever recorded on Earth. There, she captured the timelessness and nothingness of such a remote land—a place, she says, that makes it seem like the rest of the world doesn’t exist.—ELIZABETH RENSTROM