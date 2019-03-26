Egg Boy Finally Speaks Up, Says the Incident Has ‘United People’

Seventeen-year-old Will Connolly rose to fame earlier this month when he egged Queensland senator Fraser Anning for his response on the two mosque shootings in Christchurch, New Zealand. After being named the internet’s new teen hero and offered free vacations and a lifetime supply of beer by several countries, Connolly finally spoke up publicly about the incident yesterday.

On Monday, he appeared on Network 10’s show The Project, which is his first and only TV interview so far. When asked why he decided to egg the politician, he said, “The senator released a statement that was pretty much a divisive hate speech blaming the victims for the attack, and I was just flat-out disgusted.”

Connolly admitted that he didn’t want the incident to distract people from the victims and survivors, but rather unite people. He also shared what he is planning to do with the large sum of money raised via a GoFundMe page for him after the incident.

“I understand what I did was not the right thing to do, however, this egg has united people and money had been raised, tens of thousands of dollars has been raised for those victims,” he said on the television program.

The GoFundMe page had an initial goal to raise $2,000 AUD to cover Will’s “legal fees” and “more eggs.” Unexpectedly, by Monday the campaign has accumulated $80,000 AUD, which Connolly said will be donated to the families of victims and survivors of the attacks.

Connolly also said that his mother wasn’t so supportive of his actions. “There’s no reason to physically attack anyone,” he said. “She’s glad I stood up for what I believe in; she definitely disagrees with the way I did it.”

In response to the shootings, which killed 50 people and injured 50 others attending Friday prayers, the senator released an official statement that’s been criticized by many. “The real cause of the bloodshed on New Zealand streets today is the immigration program which allowed Muslim fanatics to migrate to New Zealand in the first place.”

Connolly is under investigation for assault over the incident. The police are also investigating Anning and his supporters, who responded by the egging with striking Connolly and pinning him to the ground. No charges have been made at the moment.

