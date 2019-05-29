Egg Boy Donated $100k to Help Survivors of the Christchurch Mosque Attacks

“Egg Boy”, the boy who egged far-right Australian senator Fraser Anning, continues to be the hero Australia needs. Seventeen-year-old Will Connolly ascended to worldwide fame in March when he smashed a raw egg on the back of Anning’s head, copped a punch to the face, and was promptly taken away by police. Anning had it coming: the day before, in the immediate wake of the Chirstchurch mosque shootings, he’d pointed to Muslim immigration as “the real cause of bloodshed on New Zealand streets today.” Now, Egg Boy has donated $100,000 to help those affected by the tragedy.

The money was raised through two separate GoFundMe pages, set up by others with the original intention of crowdsourcing funds to pay for Connolly’s legal fees and “buy more eggs”, The Guardian reports. But Will, who was ultimately released without charge following the egging, has consistently pledged to donate the money to victims of the Christchurch attacks. Yesterday he posted to Instagram to announce that “finally!!! After a huge amount of red tape, $99,922.36 has today been transferred to the Christchurch Foundation and Victims Support.”

Videos by VICE

“Gratefully, Gordon Legal acted probono for me so I don’t have any legal fees,” he wrote. “I decided to donate all monies to help provide some relief to the victims of the massacre… it wasn’t mine to keep.

“To the victims of the Tragedy, I whole heartedly hope that this can bring some relief to you.”

God bless.

Will was handed an official caution by police in the aftermath of the incident, but was not charged for the egging, Fairfax reports. His lawyer Peter Gordon said at the time that Will was relieved with the “common sense outcome”.

“[Will] appreciates that he went about expressing a passionately held view in the wrong way and he acknowledges that,” Peter said. “He thanks the police and his family and everyone who has supported him through a pretty stressful time for him.”

Follow Gavin on Twitter or Instagram

Sign up for our newsletter to get the best of VICE delivered to your inbox daily.