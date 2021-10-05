Egg Noodles with Grated Tomatoes and Lemon Zest Recipe

Serves 4

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 20 minutes

INGREDIENTS:

4 large tomatoes

zest of 2 lemons

2 garlic cloves, peeled and left whole

¼ cup|60 ml extra virgin olive oil

1 pound|450 grams egg noodles or linguini

½ pound|225 grams Greek hard cheese for grating, such as kefalotyri or kefalograviera (Parmesan is a great substitute)

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

DIRECTIONS:

Grate the tomatoes on the large holes of a box grater and discard the peel. Pass the grated tomato through a fine-mesh strainer so you are just left with the pulp. Place the pulp in a bowl and add the lemon zest and garlic. Whisk in the olive oil and a big pinch of salt. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil, add the pasta, and cook until al dente. Drain the pasta, transfer to a serving bowl, and toss with the tomato sauce. Discard the garlic cloves. Grate the cheese, toss most of it with the pasta, and use the rest to garnish the top. Add freshly ground black pepper over the pasta and serve.

From the book LEMON, LOVE & OLIVE OIL by Mina Stone. Copyright © 2021 by Asimina Stone. Published by Harper Wave, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. Reprinted by permission.

