Egg, Tomato, and Black Bean Breakfast Burrito Recipe

Makes 8 burritos

Prep time: 1 hour, plus overnight soaking

Total time: 3 hours

INGREDIENTS

for the black beans:

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

½ teaspoon coriander seeds

¼ teaspoon whole black peppercorns

½ ancho pepper

2 fresh avocado leaves

1 bay leaf

½ teaspoon dried oregano

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon onion powder

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 garlic cloves, roughly chopped

1 small yellow onion, diced

½ small sliced jalapeño

8 leaves fresh epazote

3 leaves fresh hoja santa

½ pound|225 grams black beans, soaked overnight and drained

kosher salt, to taste

for the salsa de arbol:

5 guajillo peppers, seeded and deveined

1 ounce|30 grams chile de arbol, seeded and deveined

1 cup|250 ml plus 2 tablespoons olive oil

10 garlic cloves, peeled

1 small yellow onion, peeled and quartered

1 medium tomato, halved

kosher salt, to taste

fresh lime juice, to taste

for the tortillas:

4 cups|520 grams all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting

1 tablespoon kosher salt

1 ½ teaspoons baking powder

6 tablespoons|85 grams vegetable shortening

for the eggs:

3 pounds|1360 grams tomatoes

3 chile de arbol

3 poblano peppers

8 tablespoons|125 ml vegetable oil

3 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

1 small yellow onion, thinly sliced

10 large eggs, puréed

kosher salt, to taste

DIRECTIONS

Make the black beans: Toast the cumin and coriander seeds, peppercorns, and ancho pepper in a small skillet until fragrant, 2 minutes. Cool, then blend into a powder with the avocado leaves and bay leaf. Mix with the garlic and onion powder and the oregano and set aside. Heat the oil in a small saucepan over medium-high. Add the garlic, onion, and jalapeño and cook until they begin to take some color, about 3 minutes. Add the reserved spice mix, the epazote, and hoja santa. Allow the spices to bloom for 1 minute, then add the beans and pour 2 ½ cups|625 ml water over them to cover. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to maintain a simmer. Cook until the beans are very tender, about 1 hour. Transfer to a blender and purée until smooth. Season with salt and keep warm. Make the salsa: Deseed and devein the peppers, then place in a medium saucepan with 1 cup|250 ml of the oil. Bring to a simmer and gently cook until the oil is infused and the peppers are toasted, about 3 minutes. Heat the oven to broil. Toss the garlic, onion, and tomato on a sheet tray with the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil and season with salt. Broil until charred, about 8 minutes. Transfer to a blender with the chilies and their oil and purée until smooth. Season with salt and lime juice. Make the tortillas: In a large bowl, mix together the flour, salt, and baking powder. Add the shortening and work with your hands to fully incorporate into the dry mix. Add 1 ¾ cup|415 ml warm water and knead until smooth. Wrap it in plastic wrap and let it rest for 30 minutes. Once rested, portion into 8 (4-ounce|125-gram) balls. Fold the tips into itself and then roll into a ball. Cover and let the dough rest for another 15 minutes. Working with one ball of dough at a time, roll the dough into a 12-inch circle. You may dust the dough with a little flour if it begins to stick too much, but be careful not to add too much flour as it will become too dry. You want to roll the tortillas pretty thin. Heat a comal or large cast iron skillet over medium-high. Add the tortilla and cook, flipping once, until it bubbles up and becomes fluffy, 3 to 4 minutes. Keep warm in a dry towel and repeat with remaining balls of dough. Make the eggs: Heat the oven to 400°F. Roast tomatoes on a baking sheet until golden brown, about 40 minutes. Transfer to a blender with the arbol peppers and blend until smooth. Blister the poblanos over an open flame until charred, about 6 minutes (alternatively, char under a broiler). Place in a small bowl and cover tightly with plastic wrap for 5 minutes. Peel, deseed, and devein. Cut into strips and set the rajas aside. Heat 6 tablespoons of the oil in a large saucepan over medium-high. Add the garlic and onion and cook, stirring to avoid burning, until soft, about 3 minutes. Add the roasted tomato purée and the rajas and simmer until reduced by half, 25 to 30 minutes. While the sauce is simmering, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil in a medium nonstick skillet over medium. Add the eggs and season with salt. Cook, stirring and pushing the eggs around the pan, until they are fluffy and lightly set, about 6 minutes. Stir the eggs into the tomato mixture and keep warm. To assemble, slather a few tablespoons of the black beans down the middle of a tortilla. Top with some of the tomato-egg mixture and roll it up in some foil. Eat with the salsa!

