Egg Yolk Raviolo with White Truffles Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 1 hour and 30 minutes

Ingredients

for the pasta and filling:

1 ½ cups|227 grams “00” flour

1 tablespoon olive oil

8 large eggs

1 ½ cups|350 grams good-quality ricotta cheese

1 cup|80 grams freshly grated parmesan cheese

1 tablespoon finely chopped flat-leaf parsley

1 lemon

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

freshly grated nutmeg, to taste

semolina flour, for dusting

to finish:

6 tablespoons|86 grams unsalted butter

2 ounces|60 grams fresh winter black truffle (or white truffle from Alba), to garnish

parmesan cheese, to serve

Directions

Make the pasta dough: Add the flour, oil, 3 egg yolks, and 1 whole egg to the bowl of a food processor and pulse until combined. You may need to add a little water, a tablespoon at a time, until it forms a smooth dough. Place the flour mixture on a cutting board and knead the dough for 5 minutes, then cover with plastic wrap and let rest for 30 minutes at room temperature. Make the filling: In a medium bowl, mix together the ricotta, parmesan, and parsley. Zest in half of the lemon and add about 1 to 2 teaspoons of fresh juice. Season to taste with salt, pepper, and freshly grated nutmeg. Transfer to a piping bag and refrigerate until ready to use. Roll out the pasta and make the raviolo: Separate the remaining 4 eggs, placing each of the yolks into 4 separate small bowls. Save the egg whites for another use. Divide the pasta into 2 pieces and roll out each pasta dough piece through a pasta maker up to the third thinnest setting, flouring when needed (cover the unused pasta sheet with plastic wrap). Lightly dust a work surface with semolina and, using a 4 ¼-inch large round cutter, mark 4 circles on one of the pieces of pasta, taking care not to actually cut through the pasta dough. Pipe the ricotta in the middle of each circle, about 1-inch high, leaving a ½-inch border and about a 1 ½-inch center (this is where you will drop your egg yolk in). Gently slide one whole egg yolk into the middle of each raviolo, then brush the outside with water and drape over the other pasta sheet. Cut through the raviolo using the cutter, and, working with one raviolo at a time, gently cup the raviolo in your hand, pushing out the air, sealing it shut. Transfer to a baking sheet dusted with semolina flour and refrigerate until ready to cook. Cook the raviolo: Bring a large pot of salted water to a simmer. Drop the raviolos in and cook for about 2 ½ to 3 minutes, until they float. Meanwhile, heat a large saucepan over medium. Add the butter and cook until it smells nutty, about 5 minutes. Add a small amount of pasta water and reduce the heat. While the sauce is simmering, pull the raviolos out of the water and add to the saucepan. Add a bit more pasta water and slowly cook in the brown butter sauce for 30 seconds until well coated. Pipe a small amount of leftover filling onto the center of four plates. Divide the raviolos among the plates using the filling as a “glue” to hold the raviolos in place. Grate over the parmesan and shave over the truffles. Serve immediately.

