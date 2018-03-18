Eggplant and Turnip Ramen Recipe

“I love how the eggplant and turnips brought an earthiness to the dish that make this seriously warming, comforting, and delicious.”

Servings: 2

Prep time: 2 hours

Ingredients



for the ramen:

6 ounces|170 grams miso

4 ounces|115 grams scallions

4 ounces|115 grams fresh ginger

4 ounces|115 grams hondashi

20 dried shiitake mushrooms

1 head of garlic

1 stalk lemongrass

2 ounces|60 grams dried kombu

2 ounces|60 grams bonito flakes

1 tablespoon yuzu

1 tablespoon soy sauce

2 ounces|60 grams noodles

1 large egg, soft-boiled, for serving (optional)

for the turnips:

6 small turnips, stems trimmed

¼ cup|60 ml miso

2 tablespoons cooking oil

Directions

Make the ramen broth: Place all ingredients except kombu, bonito, yuzu, soy sauce, and noodles in a pot with 2 quarts of water and bring to a simmer, let simmer for 20 minutes. Turn off heat and add kombu, bonito, yuzu, and soy sauce. Let sit for 20 minutes then strain. Next, make the turnips. Preheat oven to 375° F. Toss turnips in oil and miso then place in the oven for 10-15 minutes. Remove and set aide. Now, make the eggplant purée. In the oven, roast 2 medium eggplants for 10 minutes. While roasting, boil a pot of water. Transfer roasted eggplants to boiling water and cover with plastic wrap to hold in steam. When soft, scoop flesh out of eggplant, and add garlic, ginger, gouchujang, and scallions. Transfer to a sauté pan over high heat and cook for about 1 minute. To finish: In serving bowls, place the eggplant puree, roasted turnips, and noodles. Transfer broth to serving bowls and pour over eggplant, turnips, and noodles. Finish with a soft-boiled egg if desired.

