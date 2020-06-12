Eggplant Romesco Dip Recipe

Makes 3 ¼ cups

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 1 hour

Ingredients

1 medium eggplant (about 14 ounces|400 grams)

2 red bell peppers (about 14 ounces|400 grams)

½ cup|125 ml olive oil, plus more for serving

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1 head garlic

6 (6-inch) pita breads, 5 cut into wedges, 1 left whole

6 ounces|175 grams crumbled feta

½ cup|20 grams flat-leaf parsley

⅓ cup|55 grams roasted, salted almonds

1 tablespoon sherry vinegar

½ teaspoon paprika

raw vegetables, to serve (optional)

Directions

Heat the oven to 450°F. Prick the eggplant all over with a fork and transfer to a baking sheet with the bell peppers. Drizzle the eggplant and peppers with 3 tablespoons of the olive oil and season with salt. Trim ¼-inch off the top of the head of garlic and drizzle with 1 tablespoon of olive oil. Wrap the garlic in some aluminum foil and place on the baking sheet with the eggplant and peppers. Roast, rotating once, until the eggplant and garlic are soft and the peppers are charred, about 40 minutes. Set the vegetables aside until cool enough to handle. Add the pita bread and wedges to the sheet tray and bake until golden, about 10 minutes. Set the wedges aside for serving and break the whole one into small pieces. Scoop out the flesh from the eggplant and place into the bowl of a food processor, discarding the stem and skin. Remove and discard the skin, stems, and seeds from the bell peppers and add the flesh to the food processor. Squeeze the cloves out of the head of garlic, discarding the garlic peels, and add to the food processor. Add in the reserved whole pita, the feta, parsley, almonds, vinegar, and paprika and purée until smooth. With the motor running, slowly stream in the remaining ¼ cup|60 ml olive oil until emulsified, then season with salt and pepper. To serve, transfer to a small bowl and drizzle with olive oil. Serve with the pita chips and veggies, if using.

