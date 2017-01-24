Egyptian Soccer Legend Mohamed Aboutrika Placed on “Terror List” by Egyptian Government

Retired Egyptian soccer star Mohamed Aboutrika has been added to an official “terror list” by the Egyptian government, according to his lawyer. Known as The Magician during his career, the 38-year-old Aboutrika is accused by Egyptian authorities of supporting the Muslim Brotherhood, which the government has deemed a terrorist organization since the 2013 military coup that removed President Mohamed Morsi, a Brotherhood member, from power.

While Aboutrika publicly supported Morsi’s successful bid for president in 2012, he has denied ever giving money to the Brotherhood. Under Egypt’s anti-terrorism laws, anyone who is put on the terror list faces a travel ban and the possibility of having one’s passport and assets frozen for up to three years. Aboutrika’s assets were also frozen by Egyptian authorities in 2015 amid similar allegations.

Mohamed Osman, Aboutrika’s lawyer, called the recent ruling “contrary to the law.” He also said that his client has not been convicted or even formally informed of any charges.

Aboutrika’s soccer career is above reproach. Save for one brief stint in Abu Dhabi, he played his entire professional career in Egypt, including a decade with Cairo’s Al-Ahly club, where he won the African Champions League five times, as well as numerous Egyptian Premier League titles. He also suited up for the national team 100 times, and scored the decisive goal in the 2008 African Cup of Nations final. Aboutrika is the only player in history to win the African Footballer of the Year award four times. The fourth came in 2013, as he led Al-Ahly to an African Champions League title in his final season before retiring.

Aboutrika will appeal the decision, per Osman.

