Scenes from Eistnaflug, in Black and White



Marduk / All photos by Estefânia Silva

Last week, I got back from Eistnaflug, Iceland’s premier metal fest-slash-rock’n’roll bacchanalia, and wrote a big ol’ essay about how wonderful it is and why I’m so glad it exists. You can read that here, but if you’re more interested in visuals, we’ve still got you covered.

Portuguese writer and photographer Estefânia Silva was on hand (and up front) with camera in hand to capture scenes from this year’s Eistnaflug. Silva shoots on film, and intentionally goes for a rough, black and white vibe; the results (printed on silver gelatin) are stunning, and perfectly embody the DIY spirit of this faraway metal wonderland.

A few of our shots graced my earlier Eistnaflug report, but now that the rest of her prints have dried, we’ve got a whole slew of others for you to clap yer peepers on, from Marduk to Misþyrming.



GRAFIR



DULVITUND







MARDUK



MOMENTUM



Naðra



misþyrming



solfstafir



world narcosis



ZHRINE



AMORPHIS

Kolrassa Krókríðandi

Saktmóðigur



HAM