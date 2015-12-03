Ejeca Gets Stern and Steely on This Exclusive Mix

Belfast house imprint Extended Play are enjoying something of an extended party at the moment. The label is currently celebrating its 50th release, an occasion they’ve marked with the release of a compilation featuring many of their favorite producers. The best part is, the revelry doesn’t stop there. Belfast boy and house hero Ejeca has come through with a delicious mix in honour of the landmark, and he’s generously given the exclusive stream to us here on THUMP.

The mix is a lean, clean, airtight machine that bubbles and pops along with a compellingly stern edge. It’s really deep territory; full of eerie, smothered melodies, compressed bass and spitting percussion, perfect heat of the night stuff. Why waste your time listening to us talk about it though, you can listen to the whole thing below.

Ejeca is on Twitter/Facebook/Soundcloud.