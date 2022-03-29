Bukele Threatens El Salvador’s ‘Homeboys’ as Gang Killings Rise

After a spike in killings not seen in some two decades – there were 80 murders in two days days — El Salvador President Nayib Bukele unleashed a social media tirade against the country’s gangs.

“A message to the gangs: Because of your actions, now your homeboys won’t see a ray of sun,” Bukele tweeted.

The president, who governs largely via social media, also emphasized that his government now has more than 16,000 “homeboys” in the country’s overcrowded prisons.

“We seized everything from them, even their mattresses to sleep on, we reduced their meals and now they will not see the sun anymore. STOP KILLING NOW or they will pay too,” he threatened on Twitter.

Bukele’s message ran alongside video of police officers entering a prison to grab a group of semi-naked inmates and line them up in a courtyard, while other officers seized their belongings from their cells. Imprisoned gang members are seen being thrown to the floor by guards.

The violence registered over the weekend has been the worst since the country’s peace agreement in the ’90s. In response, Congress approved a state of exception over the weekend, prohibiting all public and private gatherings for 30 days, and deployed more military onto the streets.

The first reports of violence started on Friday afternoon: a 22-year-old boy killed inside a bathroom in downtown San Salvador; a 45-year-old man killed inside a bus while on his way to work; a 30-year-old taxi driver shot dead while driving. Two days later, the figure had reached more than 80.

By Monday, the government announced the arrest of more than 1,400 gang suspects and President Bukele ordered their meals limited to two a day. The mass arrests are of concern to local residents and human rights observers.

“As part of the chaotic response by Bukele’s administration, it’s very probable we will see a new number of missing people,” Tiziano Breda, an analyst at the International Crisis Group, said.

The National Police installed several checkpoints around the country to reinforce the government’s restrictions, and local news reported that they were detaining everyone without a doctor’s appointment, a school ID or proof of the fact that they’re on their way to work.



“A person could be detained up to 15 days without knowing why or requesting legal aid, because his rights are suspended,” Human Rights attorney Eduardo Escobar told ElSalvador.com, a local newspaper. “They can even intercept your email, phone and access all of your personal information without any guarantee it won’t be used for other means.”

Bukele’s threats could be a response to a message hidden in the rise in killings.

“Gangs have learned how to manipulate murder rates to have more power when it comes to negotiations with the government,” Breda said. “They are sending out a message to Bukele to say he is not in control of homicide rates.”

President Bukele has taken the credit for recent declining homicide numbers, but an investigation by El Faro has reported that a pact exists between his administration and the gangs. Bukele has denied any negotiations with the gangs but sources within the police force say otherwise. In 2021 the U.S. Treasury charged two of Bukele’s closest officials for “secretly negotiating a truce with El Salvador gangs.”



Reporting by VICE World News also raised doubts about the truths behind his insecurity-reduction claims, and the rising number of missing people in the country points to an effort by killers to hide murder victims.

This is the latest in several peaks in violence since Bukele took office, although the number of killings have never been this high.



“1,400 gang members were captured in only 3 days. And no, they will not be set free,” Bukele wrote on Twitter. “We continue.”