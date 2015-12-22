Elastic Artists Have Officially Entered Administration, Full Payment to Artists is “Unlikely”

We first reported on the saga of Elastic Artists back in November, following reports that the agency were experiencing “financial difficulties” and as such were unable to release money owed to artists for shows they had already performed. A lot of the artists didn’t take to kindly to this news, with Manchester collective Levelz going as far as to claim they had kidnapped Elastic Artists’ creative director Rich Reason and were holding him hostage—a matter that was genuinely investigated by the police.

Well, it seems that these attempts to retrieve funds were in vain. The company has now officially announced it has entered administration and has also stated that while a “proportion of the money owed” may be paid, it is “unlikely that 100% of the money owed will be received.” With this news it also seems that Elastic Artists’ social media accounts and website have disappeared. This information comes in the form of an email that has been sent by the agency to its clients.

Videos by VICE

Reported by FACT.

