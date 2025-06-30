‘Elden Ring’ Could Be Releasing on Switch 2 Sooner Than Expected

Elden Ring Tarnished Edition has recently been rated by the Entertainment Software Rating Board. With the ESRB finalizing its review of the game, it could mean the Elden Ring Switch 2 edition could be launching sooner than some expected.

Screenshot: FromSoftware, Nintendo

Although Elden Ring Tarnished Edition was initially revealed during the Switch 2 Direct in April, no release date was given at the time. However, the popular FromSoftware RPG was recently rated by the ESRB for Nintendo’s console on June 30. This could actually give us an idea when we can expect the much-anticipated port.

Videos by VICE

Once a title is rated by the ESRB, they sometimes release 4 to 6 months after it. “Sometimes” being the important keyword here, as this isn’t always the case. But it’s true for a lot of games. With FromSoftware stating that Elden Ring Switch 2 was set to launch “sometime in 2025”, it could launch on Switch 2 anytime between August through December. So, while there is no guarantee, it looks like the game isn’t going to be delayed into 2026, as some fans had worried.

Screenshot: ESRB

As a side note, I can’t help but be amused reading ESRB’s rating of Elden Ring Switch 2 edition. “ELDEN RING Tarnished Edition is rated M for Mature 17+ by the ESRB with Blood and Gore, Language, Suggestive Themes, and Violence. During the course of the game, a humanoid monster is depicted partially nude, with scales/scars covering its breast and pelvic regions. The word ‘sh*t’ appears in the dialogue.” I sometimes forget how weird Elden Ring gets. The fact that we can play it on a Nintendo console is just kind of mind-blowing, as a ’90s kid.

‘Tarnished Edition’ to be featured during July Nintendo Direct?

Screenshot: FromSoftware

With a Nintendo Switch 2 Direct rumored to be happening in July, some have theorized that the release date for Elden Ring Tarnished Edition could be announced then. Although the “leaked” Direct also claims a Metaphor: ReFantazio port is also going to be revealed at the event. Maybe it’s just me, but this is starting to sound a little too good to be true. But hey, you never know!

Another thing I’m curious about is how Elden Ring will actually perform on Switch 2. There is no way that it runs at 60 FPS, as it struggles to maintain that on PS5. But if FromSoftware is able to keep it locked at 30 FPS with decent graphics, it could be the best way to play the open-world RPG on the go. I’ve actually beaten the game on my ASUS ROG, and it’s far from perfect.

FromSoftware is teaming up with Nintendo again, with the release of The Duskbloods. The exclusive multiplayer game is scheduled to launch sometime in 2026. So, Elden Ring releasing in 2025 would be a good warm-up for players diving into FromSoftware for the first time. Then again, you can play Dark Souls right now on Nintendo Switch 2. Even if it doesn’t have an upgraded version, it still runs decently!