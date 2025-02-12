‘Elden Ring Nightreign’ Has a Concrete Release Date and Special Editions -- And I Have a Shameful Confession

Ahead of this weekend’s Network Test, Elden Ring Nightreign finally has a definitive release date! “Make your landfall in Limveld on May 30th, 2025,” a pre-order trailer for the game confirms.

Play video

Additionally, Elden Ring Nightreign will have some badass special editions to go along with its release. For $40, you can get the Standard Edition — which contains the base game and a “Bonus Gesture.” For $55, though, you can upgrade to the Digital Deluxe Edition — which comes with the base game, the gesture, a digital artbook and mini soundtrack, and “Additional DLC.” The DLC will come out in Q4 2025 and includes “Additional playable characters and bosses.”

Finally, you can spring for the Collector’s Edition for $200, if you’re feeling nasty. Which includes all the previous bells and whistles, along with a Steelbook, Statue of Wylder, Nightfarer Cards, an exclusive Hardcover Artbook, and a Collector’s Box. Since we’re not too far away from Elden Ring Nightreign‘s big day, there’s something I have to woefully confess. When it comes to FromSoftware, I just don’t get it.

Screenshot: Bandai Namco Entertainment

not too awful of an ‘elden ring nightreign’ hot take, i promise

Don’t get me wrong: I know why other people like Elden Ring and the like. But, I’m now in a similar boat as Anthony before he began his Elden Ring pilgrimage and finally had the entire genre “click” for him. The closest I ever got to that feeling of “Ah, I get it” was Bloodborne. But, to be fair, I never played Elden Ring or Sekiro. If I’m honest, Elden Ring Nightreign has me saying, “Hmm. That might be my entry point into the genre!”

It’s a roguelike, for starters. That prevents me from the inevitable choice paralysis of having to personally come up with a build that won’t end in frustration and sadness. While many of the “mainline” Souls games feature co-op, Elden Ring Nightreign actively promotes it. That means I’ll be able to learn with some friends and hopefully prove to be somewhat helpful. So, folks, I’m on the Nightreign hype train. I’m ready to formally join the Soulslike bandwagon!