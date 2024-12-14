‘Elden Ring Nightreign’ Is a Co-Op Chex Mix of FromSoftware Games, and You Can Play Its Network Test in February

So, how about those Game Awards, eh? During the event, FromSoftware premiered a trailer for their newest game — Elden Ring Nightreign. Though an exact release date hasn’t been confirmed, it’s slated for sometime in 2025. But if you’d like to hop in and try it before then, well, good news. Elden Ring Nightreign will hold a network test this February, with registration opening up on January 10, 2025.

As with FromSoftware’s previous releases, the Elden Ring Nightreign network test will serve to see how the game’s servers perform with thousands of players connected. As stated on the official website, “The network test is a preliminary verification test in which the selected testers play a portion of the game prior to the full game launch. Various technical verifications of online systems will be examined by conducting large-scale network load tests.”

It’s not so much a “beta test,” as many of the game’s starting items, load-outs, and whatnot will likely be different from the final release. Instead, players will likely be able to party up and experience pre-determined locations and boss fights. Like the Elden Ring network test before it, you’ll presumably have access to many items you wouldn’t normally when starting the game. But, hey, if you’re itching for more Elden Ring before its 2025 release, this is your chance.

Starting January 10, you can sign up to register for the Elden Ring Nightreign network test through Bandai Namco’s website.

What exactly is ‘elden ring nightreign’?

That’s a great question and something that wasn’t exactly explained by FromSoft’s vague trailer. From a hands-on impression by PC Gamer, it’s essentially Elden Ring, except “…crank the speed up to 150%, ditch fall damage, throw in a ton of random loot and some other roguelikey variables, and you’ve pretty much got Elden Ring Nightreign.”

Featured in the trailer were various locales and bosses we’ve seen in Elden Ring. But Dark Souls fans undoubtedly noticed cameos of other bosses from the trilogy. I know I’m not the only one who caught a shot of the Nameless King there. Nightreign likely takes place in some alternate universe of The Lands Between.

There are a few other changes that may take Souls fans by surprise. Instead of creating a custom character, you’ll choose from a list of premade archetypes, all with unique abilities and combat styles. From the trailer, we can see a few of those characters on display. One character, an axe-wielding knight with wings, can seemingly launch into the air and smash down on foes. Another wields a sword and some sort of wrist attachment that acts as a grappling hook.

Also, a burning circle akin to a moving Battle Royale zone is present in the trailer. From the looks of it, players will need to move between locations and survive as long as possible. It’s a weird one, folks, but Elden Ring Nightreign looks to shake up what we know of the FromSoftware formula.