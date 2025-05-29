‘Elden Ring Nightreign’ Players Are Waiting for a Solo Run Patch Before Buying It

FromSoftware just released the Version 1.01 update for Elden Ring Nightreign, a day before its launch. However, many players are saying they are going to wait to buy the multiplayer title until the game’s solo run mode is further balanced in a future patch.

‘Elden Ring Nightreign’ Players Are Waiting for Solo Mode Patch

Screenshot: Reddit

The launch of Elden Ring Nightreign is upon us, as the multiplayer title officially goes live on May 30. However, some players are worried about the game after many reviewers claimed that solo runs are unbalanced. I can actually speak to this, personally. In my Elden Ring Nightreign review, I pointed out that the game is very much a team-based multiplayer and nearly impossible as a single-player experience.

Videos by VICE

Well, I shouldn’t say solo runs are impossible. It’s technically possible if you are an absolute god at Elden Ring. However, the majority of players who beat the FromSoftware RPG would likely struggle in Nightreign. For me, this wasn’t a problem, because I actually enjoyed playing with a team. But I also understand many Soulsborne games are built on the single-player experience. With the release of Elden Ring Nightreign Version 1.01, some players are saying they are going to wait until FromSoftware specifically patches the game’s solo mode.

Screenshot: Reddit

Over on the Elden Ring subreddit, players voiced their concerns about the game’s solo mode at launch. “It’s double frustrating because I actually wanna buy it now if they do the necessary solo run balancing beforehand. But since they give no info at all I have to wait,” a user said. Another poster exclaimed, “I would love to buy this. But I have no interest in forced multiplayer. Let me play single player—either rebalance, or allow for two AI companions.” Others simply said they would wait to play the game at a later date, until after a patch addresses solo run balancing.

Is ‘Nightreign’ Really Not For Solo Players?

Screenshot: FromSoftware

Not everyone is ready to throw in the towel just yet. In fact, some Elden Ring players argued that people are giving up too easily. This viewpoint was especially solidified when YouTuber Youwy posted a video confirming that he was able to beat Elden Ring Nightreign solo. Although it should be pointed out that Youwy is really good at Elden Ring. His movements are incredibly precise, to the point that your average Soulsborne player probably can’t match them.

That said, parts of the Elden Ring community have rallied behind the idea that Nightreign is actually the perfect challenge. Over on Reddit, a thread jokingly shamed players for giving up on multiplayer. “Nightreign solo play is too hard? We just beat Consort Radahn, but we’re drawing the line here?!!! Where’s your sense of pride? You’ve defeated the Starscourge, now it’s time to conquer the stars!” the user said in an attempt to motivate players.

Screenshot: Reddit SirWeenielick

As for my stance on the whole thing? I’ll gladly stick to Nightreign‘s multiplayer matchmaking, thank you very much. Granted, you can experience some pretty terrible runs if your team is bad. But I’m also willing to bet that a month after launch, you will start to see better matchmaking as more and more players learn the game’s meta. Like any FromSoftware game, you just need to have some patience. And a little faith!