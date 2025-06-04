‘Elden Ring Nightreign’ Players Don’t Want To Go Back to The Vanilla Game After Installing Mods On PC

Elden Ring Nightreign players not satisfied with its performance on PC have started using mods to fix the online multiplayer. However, some FromSoftware fans are refusing to go back to the vanilla game after modding in features that are missing from the online title.

‘Elden Ring Nightreign’ Players Can’t Go Back After Modding The Game

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Although FromSoftware recently released a patch that balances Elden Ring Nightreign‘s solo mode, PC players are still not satisfied with the game. One of the major complaints is that the Steam version of the multiplayer is locked to 60 FPS and lacks widescreen support. To fix this, users have resorted to modding the FromSoftware game.

Videos by VICE

However, some Elden Ring Nightreign players are finding it difficult to return to the original version of the multiplayer after using mods. Over on the Elden Ring subreddit, a thread documented the phenomenon, exclaiming, “I played Nightreign modded and god I’m never going back.” The user explained that he had been using a seamless co-op mod, and then added ultrawide and 120 FPS support to his game.

Screenshot: Reddit SnaxReality

“Yesterday I got curious. And oh boy, I got the seamless coop setup and fired some solos with ultrawide AND 120 frames. I don’t think I can ever go back to true online. Please, FromSoftware, let me enjoy the vanilla game again. Parrying as Executor is way easier, smoother, the overall game is so much more beautiful and smooth. I could play for hours and hours.” Many users in the thread said they had felt the same way as the topic creator. One FromSoftware fan even “refunded” Elden Ring Nightreign because it didn’t have the modded-in features in the base game by default.

‘Nightreign’ Players Fix The Game With Mods

Screenshot: FromSoftware

This isn’t the first time Elden Ring Nightreign players have used mods to “fix the game.” Not even a few days after launch, PC players created a mod to add two-player mode into the game. The base game currently only allows you to start expeditions with either a single-player or three-person party.

A general sticking point with Steam players is that they feel the PC port should not have any technical limits. While it’s capped at 60 FPS on console, enthusiasts want the ability to play the multiplayer at 120 FPS. Especially if their hardware can support it anyways. Many PC users also have wide-screen monitors and aren’t happy with FromSoftware not supporting it.

If you are wondering if mods will get you banned in Elden Ring Nightreign, they will if you go online. To get around this, PC players are using a co-op and offline solo mode to experience the game with the mods. Even though they can’t play online with other users? Nightreign players are finding mods too irresistible to go back to the base game.