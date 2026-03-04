Elden Ring Publisher Teases a Brand-New RPG

Bandai Namco has confirmed to be unveiling a brand-new RPG on March 5, 2026. This news has stirred a lot of hype among fans of the publisher, which has been involved with numerous big-hit titles such as TEKKEN, Digimon Story: Time Stranger, Code Vein, Little Nightmares, and, of course, Elden Ring.

Bandai Namco Teases New RPG Title, With Full Reveal on March 5

Bandai Namco, the publisher of Elden Ring, will be presenting a first look at this new game via a video drop, which will premiere exactly at the following dates and times, depending on your location:

March 5, 2026, 15:00 PST / 18:00 EST

March 6, 2026, 00:00 CET

In the meantime, a placeholder for the video reveal is up on YouTube, should fans wish to bookmark it and return for the live drop. The title reads ‘Coming soon, a new RPG from Bandai Namco Entertainment’ – which has, of course, stirred much discussion regarding what exactly the reveal could possibly be.

However, despite the placeholder being up, details about the project have still been kept under tight wraps for the meantime. The only information that has been provided via the video description reads “A serenity soon to be disturbed.”

There has been zero clarification on whether this project reveal may involve a brand-new IP, or expand an existing one with a new entry. Among the discussions happening ahead of time in the video chat, it seems fans believe Dark Souls, Scarlet Nexus, the Tales series, and even Sword Art Online are some of the top contenders.

However, fans will simply have to wait until the dates listed above to see which one, if any, proves to be the pick, as the fairly limited, minimal visuals shown on the preview thumbnail give little to no potential hints.

Despite ‘what ifs’ and fan debates, March 5 is certainly going to be an exciting day for RPG fans. There’s not much longer to wait until we’ll all have an answer to this mystery!