The Elder Scrolls 6 Sentinel Title Revealed by Bethesda In New Teaser Trailer

Bethesda has officially revealed The Elder Scrolls VI: Sentinel with a new teaser. The announcement confirms the previously rumored Elder Scrolls 6 title and gives players a mysterious preview of its story.

The Elder Scrolls 6 Is Officially Called Sentinel

Screenshot: Bethesda

After years of waiting, we finally have a name for Bethesda’s next Elder Scrolls game. On November 3, the Xbox developer revealed The Elder Scrolls VI: Sentinel as part of its 40th anniversary celebration. The announcement was accompanied by a short name reveal trailer.

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“Embark on your next journey to Tamriel in The Elder Scrolls VI: Sentinel,” the teaser video reads. However, Bethesda also included a cryptic passage that gives us something else to discuss beyond the title.

“The scroll offered only a shimmer, a veil thinly lifted to my eyes. A future lost. A victory undone. Sands of time scattered by fate.” The passage is attributed to “Yazar, Moth Priest to High Queen Iradne of Hammerfell (4E 206).” While it doesn’t explain the plot outright, the reference to Hammerfell gives players a much clearer indication of where the next adventure is taking us.

A look back at our legacy over the last 40 years and the journey ahead. pic.twitter.com/wLj5XUORFN — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) November 3, 2026

The references to a lost future and an undone victory are also pretty intriguing. They suggest that prophecy and fate could play an important role in Sentinel. However, that is an interpretation of the teaser, rather than a detailed story description from Bethesda.

The Elder Scrolls 6 Sentinel Reveal Confirms Earlier Title Rumors

Screenshot: Bethesda

The announcement also confirms the leaked Elder Scrolls 6 title we reported on back in April was real after all. Speculation picked up in August after Xbox CEO Asha Sharma teased the game’s subtitle using eight asterisks. Players quickly noticed that “Sentinel” would fit the hidden name.

The theory became even more interesting when former Bethesda writer Michael Kirkbride joined the discussion. After one Reddit user suggested “Sentinel,” Kirkbride replied with a simple “Yep.”

At the time, that response wasn’t enough to establish the game’s official name. With Bethesda now unveiling The Elder Scrolls VI: Sentinel, though, players who backed the subtitle theory have their answer. That confirms the name itself. It doesn’t necessarily mean every theory surrounding the earlier teasers was intentional or that every related rumor is accurate.

Bethesda Says More Elder Scrolls VI Details Are Still Some Time Away

While the title reveal is a major update, Bethesda also made it clear that players will need to wait for more information. In a post on X, the studio confirmed that development continues and said it would be some time before its next substantial update.

Thank you for 40 years of shared memories. We can’t wait to make even more together with The Elder Scrolls VI: Sentinel. Development continues, and while it’ll be some time before we’re ready to share more, it feels great to finally reveal the name and location with you. — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) November 3, 2026

“It feels great to finally reveal the name and location with you,” Bethesda wrote. So, we finally have an official title and a Hammerfell reference to dig into. However, the announcement does not give The Elder Scrolls VI: Sentinel a release date. For now, the new teaser gives fans something fresh to analyze while waiting for Bethesda’s next reveal.