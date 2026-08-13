The Elder Scrolls 6 Title Might Have Leaked – and a Former Bethesda Writer Responded

The Elder Scrolls 6 title might have already been uncovered after players deciphered a possible subtitle teaser from Xbox CEO Asha Sharma. The theory became even more interesting when former Bethesda writer Michael Kirkbride seemingly supported it with a one-word response.

The Elder Scrolls 6 Title May Be Sentinel

Screenshot: Bethesda

Xbox CEO Asha Sharma recently sent players into a frenzy after revealing that she had been playing The Elder Scrolls 6. More importantly, the executive appeared to give a massive teaser for the game by tweeting its title with asterisks: “The Elder Scrolls VI: ********.” However, players might have already solved the subtitle teaser using some impressive detective work.

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If players are correct, Bethesda’s next game will be called The Elder Scrolls VI: Sentinel. According , the eight-letter title matched a previously rumored subtitle: “So after yesterday tweet from Sharma where the TES VI was mentioned with eight stars masking subtitle, folks at the respective subs, quickly realized that it possibly matches the word ‘SENTINEL’ which was already one of the rumored subtitles.”

However, where things get interesting is that former Bethesda writer Michael Kirkbride seemed to sign off on the game being called The Elder Scrolls VI: Sentinel. In the Reddit thread where the subtitle was uncovered, the legendary Bethesda “yep” when someone said it was “SENTINEL.”

Screenshot: Bethesda

This is somewhat significant, as Michael Kirkbride is THE GUY who wrote much of the lore for the Elder Scrolls series. So much so that he’s even consulted with Bethesda on releases after leaving the company.

Starfield May Have Teased The Elder Scrolls 6 Title in 2023

Screenshot: Bethesda

To be clear, Michael Kirkbride didn’t outright confirm that the title would be The Elder Scrolls VI: Sentinel. He might not actually know what the game is called, given that he isn’t currently employed at Bethesda. He could have instead just been agreeing with the fan theory that it made the most sense.

Interestingly, players also believe that Starfield might have also hinted at the leaked The Elder Scrolls VI title all the way back in 2023. According to Redditors, Bethesda displayed the numbers “190514-2009140512” during a Starfield . The number is reportedly a common cipher that, when broken up into pairs, spells out the word “Sentinel.”

Screenshot: Bethesda

I know, this one might be more of a stretch. It should also be pointed out that Asha Sharma’s tweet doesn’t necessarily mean the game’s subtitle will be eight letters. The asterisks could have been random. However, Bethesda replying to her post with a similar tease seems to add some weight to the theory.

For now, The Elder Scrolls VI: Sentinel remains an unconfirmed title. Still, between Sharma’s eight asterisks, the supposed Starfield cipher, and Kirkbride’s intriguing response, players may have uncovered the RPG’s subtitle before Bethesda was ready to reveal it. Regardless, it appears we are finally getting The Elder Scrolls VI updates despite the RPG being announced almost a decade ago in 2018.