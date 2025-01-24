Many Boomers Should Stop Driving—But They Won’t

America’s elderly Baby Boomers have not only refused to let go of the levers of power but also refuse to let go of their steering wheels and driver’s licenses.

AARP released the results of a survey it conducted in 2024 with the real catchy title: The Home & Community Preferences Among Adults 18 And Older. It found that Baby Boomers, or just Boomers—defined as a person born between 1946 and 1964—are currently or will soon be installing mobility devices in their homes. You know, like ramps and those seats that turn a journey up the stairs into a little theme park ride.

Yet, as transportation news blog StreetsBlogUSA points out, several independent studies indicate Boomers have no real intention of giving up their driving privileges, even though many are hitting the age where they should consider hanging up the keys for good, both for their safety and the safety of those driving around them.

Citing a 2020 study on the expectations of older adults regarding their ability to drive, the study found that older people are simply not psychologically prepared to give up driving. When faced with the reality that they might have to give it up for safety reasons, they can often fall into depression. Sure, they can take public transportation if it’s available, but options are slim in The States. Not to mention they really hate it, seeing it as a loss of independence.

We’ve crafted such a car-dependent culture that old folks start to lose their minds at the mere idea of not being able to drive themselves anymore. The AARP report understands all of this and recommends vast infrastructure changes to accommodate elderly nondrivers. More walkable cities would be nice. Larger investments in community infrastructure. More accessible public transportation options.

Though, as StreetsBlogUSA says, the AARP’s suggestions don’t reflect the findings of its own study. Boomers are extremely resistant to changes that would appreciably improve their lives and make aging a far less stressful, isolating experience.

The fabled walkable city, or 15-minute city, isn’t just so young people can stroll on over to pick up some weed and avocado toast. It would also provide tremendous benefits to old folks who shouldn’t be behind the wheel anymore. But it’s those same old folks who are most resistant to any kind of infrastructure change.

Isn’t that a perfect encapsulation of Boomer culture?