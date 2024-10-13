Elderly Woman Decapitated After Jumping to Her Death From New York City Building

A New York City woman suffered a horrifying death. On Saturday, an unidentified octogenarian jumped to her death from her Upper East Side apartment, multiple outlets reported.

As her body fell from the 28th floor of the Park Regis Apartments, it hit the side of the building, getting tangled in railings and balconies, per the outlets. As a result, the woman was left decapitated, the outlets reported.

“I pulled up just as she was laying there, she had no head,” a witness told the New York Post. “The head and the arm were clean cut off on the other side, they ended up on the terrace.”

A second witness told the outlet that a fence was left bent after the woman’s body hit it. The woman’s clothes were stuck to the fence, the second witness said.

Local outlet Upper East Side reported that a wedding was going on at a church across the street from the scene. Guests attending the nuptials witnessed the incident, the outlet reported.

The NYPD told Daily Mail that the investigation into the woman’s apparent suicide remains ongoing. Her identity is being withheld pending investigation, the police told the outlet.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, help is available. Call 1-800-273-8255 to speak with someone now or text START to 741741 to message with the Crisis Text Line.