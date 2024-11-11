Eleanor Rizz-by? Ringo Starr is Thrilled About The Beatles’ Legacy With Gen Z [Exclusive]

The Beatles are the epitome of timelessness. The iconic rock band’s music has endured for several decades and shows no sign of wavering among Gen Z fans—something Beatles drummer Ringo Starr is thrilled about.

During an exclusive interview with VICE, Starr was asked about The Beatles’ enduring legacy and popularity among younger listeners. “I think it’s great,” he replied. “We had the first newcoming musicians and bands in the 70s…the kids all like to listen to The Beatles, it seems. Every generation we get another crowd. They’re still playing us on radios.”

“Kids and musicians are still interested in what we did, so that is so great,” Starr added, then noting that “The Beatles are still streaming in the billions,” which is evident by some simple math… the band’s top five songs on Spotify have a collective streaming count of nearly 4,000,000,000.

Starr then joked that, while many young fans are finding The Beatles, maybe some older fans are a bit exhausted with their continued level of exposure. “We’ve got another documentary coming out and in the internet somebody was saying, ‘Not another documentary!’” He laughed and noted that the forthcoming new Disney+ film, titled Beatles ’64, was directed by Martin Scorsese.

You probably don’t *need* a history lesson on The Beatles but here’s a (very) brief one anyway: The Beatles originally formed in the late ’50s, but did not adopt their legendary moniker until 1960, The core band members were John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr. The Beatles released 13 albums between 1963 and 1970 before splitting up. Starr and McCartney are the only two surviving members.

“It just goes on,” Starr told Vice of The Beatles’ legacy,” pointing out that the band never intended for their music to have the longevity it has. “Paul’s in South America right now playing to 50-60,000 a night,” he explained, adding that he’s “still doing my stuff” too. Starr finally summed up his thoughts by saying, “We’re just musicians.”