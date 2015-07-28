Election Results and Post-Poll Violence: Burundi on the Brink (Dispatch 8)

Though the presidential elections in Burundi have concluded, political violence surrounding the controversial vote has not simmered. On the night of July 22, members of the Imbonerakure, the youth wing of the African nation’s ruling party, are alleged to have murdered a member of the FNL opposition party in the capital of Bujumbura.

On July 24, the results of the election were announced and as was widely expected, Pierre Nkurunziza was declared the winner of a third five-year term as president.

Following the announcement, VICE News visited opposition and pro-Nkurunziza neighborhoods in Burundi’s capital, where residents have vastly different opinions about the legitimacy of his third term.

