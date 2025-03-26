Electric Callboy Covered ‘Crawling’ by Linkin Park and It’s Strangely Beautiful

German rockers Electric Callboy are well known for their spunky brand of electronic metalcore. Well, the maniacal meastros’ recent cover of “Crawling” by Linkin Park strays rather far from that signature style, but is still strangely beautiful.

Over on their YouTube channel, Electric Callboy posted an acoustic cover of “Crawling,” which LambGoat reports may be in honor of what would have been the 49th birthday of late Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington (March 20th), and/or the 25th anniversary of the song, which was released with the band’s major label debut album, Hybrid Theory, in 2000.

The cover is a slow, stripped-down approach to the song, with only a guitar and keyboard accompanying the band’s clean-singing vocalist Nico Sallach. Check out the video — filmed by Christian Ripkens — below:

Electric Callboy was formed in Castrop-Rauxel, Germany, in 2010. To date, they’ve released six studio albums, the most recent of which is 2022’s Tekkno.

Chester Bennington was Linkin Park’s vocalist from 1999 until his death in 2017. The band went on hiatus for the next seven years and reemerged in late 2024 with a new lineup, album, and tour plans.

Linkin Park’s current band roster is Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Phoenix, Joe Hahn, along with new co-vocalist Emily Armstrong and new drummer Colin Brittain. Notably, Delson is not be joining the band on tour due to personal reasons. Alex Feder will be filling in. Check out a full list of Linkin Park’s upcoming concert dates below:



4/12 Sick New World Festival Las Vegas, NV

4/26 Moody Center Austin, TX (+ grandson)

4/28 BOK Center Tulsa, OK (+ grandson)

5/1 Van Andel Arena Grand Rapids, MI (+ grandson)

5/3 CFG Bank Arena Baltimore, MD (+ grandson)

5/6 Lenovo Center Raleigh, NC (+ grandson)

5/8 Bon Secours Wellness Arena Greenville, SC (+ grandson)

5/10 Sonic Temple Columbus, OH

5/17 Welcome to Rockville Daytona, FL

6/12 Novarock Festival -Nickelsdorf, AT

6/14 Rock for People Festival Hradec Kralove, CZ

6/16 Heinz-Von-Heiden Arena Hannover, DE (+ Architects)

6/18 Olympiastadion Berlin, DE (+ Architects)

6/20 Bernexpo Bern, CH

6/24 I-DAYS Festival Milan, IT

6/26 Gelredome Arnhem, NL (+ Spiritbox)

6/28 Wembley Stadium London, UK (+ Spiritbox & JPEGMAFIA)

7/1 Merkur Spiel Arena Dusseldorf, DE (+ Architects & JPEGMAFIA)

7/3 Rock Werchter Festival Werchter, BE

7/5 Open’er Festival Gdynia, PL

7/8 Deutsche Bank Park Frankfurt, DE (+ Architects & JPEGMAFIA)

7/11 Stade de France Paris, FR

7/29 Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY (+ PVRIS)

8/1 TD Garden Boston, MA (+ PVRIS)

8/3 Prudential Center Newark, NJ (+ PVRIS)

8/6 Bell Centre Montreal, QC (+ PVRIS)

8/8 Scotiabank Arena Toronto, ON (+ PVRIS)

8/11 United Center Chicago, IL (+ PVRIS)

8/14 Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI (+ PVRIS)

8/16 Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA (+ Jean Dawson)

8/19 PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh, PA (+ Jean Dawson)

8/21 Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN (+ Jean Dawson)

8/23 Enterprise Center St. Louis, MO (+ Jean Dawson)

8/25 Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI (+ Jean Dawson)

8/27 Target Center Minneapolis, MN (+ Jean Dawson)

8/29 CHI Health Center Omaha, NE (+ Jean Dawson)

8/31 T-Mobile Center Kansas City, MO (+ Jean Dawson)

9/3 Ball Arena Denver, CO (+ Jean Dawson)

9/6 Footprint Center Phoenix, AZ (+ Jean Dawson)

9/13 Dodger Stadium Los Angeles, CA (+ Queens Of The Stone Age & JPEGMAFIA)

9/15 SAP Center San Jose, CA (+ JPEGMAFIA)

9/17 Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA (+ JPEGMAFIA)

9/19 Moda Center Portland, OR (+ JPEGMAFIA)

9/21 Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC (+ JPEGMAFIA)

9/24 Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA (+ JPEGMAFIA)

10/26 Venue TBA Bogota, CO

10/29 Venue TBA Lima, PE

11/1 Venue TBA Buenos Aires, AR

11/5 Venue TBA Santiago, CL

11/8 Venue TBA Rio de Janeiro, BR

11/10 Venue TBA São Paulo, BR

11/13 Venue TBA Brasilia, BR

11/15 Venue TBA Porto Alegre, BR