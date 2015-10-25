Electrified Skeleton Animals Worthy of an Iron Maiden Album

In a style similar to traditional Japanese tattoo artists, with a splash of heavy metal cover art from the 80s, Nychos the weird draws radiographed creatures. The urban illustrator demonstrates his passion for anatomy and the animal kingdom in his solo exhibition, Translucent Fear, at the Kolly Gallery in Zurich.

Raised in a hunting family in South East Austria, Nychos was confronted with the anatomy of animals from a young age. Having grown up in the 80s, he was exposed to cartoons and heavy metal, art forms and an aesthetic temperament that he applies to his artwork to this day. Nychos’ creatures are lit up by a recurring streak of lightning, that flashes across the canvas revealing skeletal structures that resemble cartoon characters when they get electrocuted.

Translucent Cobra – Acrylics on Canvas | 2015, 120 x 120 cm

Snakes, eagles, and panthers are depicted fighting for their lives, taking out their prey, or showing off their teeth, always looking as scary as possible. His exaggerated and extremely dramatic illustrations show the awesome and terrifying nature of the food chain.

Gallery owner Julien Kolly describes how these luminous characters come to life, explaining, “first he draws the bones, then he fills the background in black. He can now paint the different blood vessels and the nervous system. The last step in the translucent color, this step leaves him no room for error and the application must be perfect from beginning to end. This is how he completes each proposed canvas: in fear.”

Check out some work from Translucent Fear below and watch a trailer for the show here.

Here Comes The Pain – Acrylics on Canvas | 2015, 120 x 60 cm

Translucent Loup – Acrylics on Canvas | 2015, 140 x 100 cm

Strike Your Own Kind – Acrylics on Canvas | 2015, 120 x 160 cm

Ready To Digest – Acrylics on Canvas | 2015 120 x 60 cm

Translucent Fear is on display now. Click here for more from Nychos the weird.

