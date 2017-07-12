Paul Oakenfold’s Electronic Music Awards Will Finally Air this Fall.

Today it was announced that the Paul Oakenfold co-produced Electronic Music Awards will take place for the first time this fall. The ceremony will happen in Los Angeles’ Downtown Arts District on Thursday, September 21, and be exclusively broadcast on Twitter. It will recognize winners in 11 different categories, and be voted on by advisors and executives within the electronic music industry.

The EMAs were first announced at the beginning of 2016, and were initially supposed to air on the Fox TV network. Less than two weeks before they were supposed to be broadcast on Saturday, April 23, though, representatives for the show announced that it would be postponed until Autumn 2016.

The show never materialized last fall, and now Oakenfold has switched the professional partnerships behind producing and broadcasting the endeavor. His new fellow executive producer is entertainment company Hunt & Crest, where it used to be Paul Duddridge and Jon Cody of the TV4 production company. Twitter livestream has also replaced Fox.

