Electronic Music Pioneer and “Troubadour” John Eaton Has Died

John Eaton, the self-proclaimed “electronic music troubadour” has passed away. He was 80 years old.

The New York Times reports that Eaton was primarily known as a composer of grand-scale operas (that could exceed 300 members) written in microtones, “the quarter tone intervals between the twelve semitones of the western octave.”

But to the electronic music world, Eaton was a co-developer of the Synket, one of the world’s first portable synthesizers (appearing almost a decade before the Minimoog). The Synket was modeled off its larger-scale relative, the Fonosynth, invented by the Polish-Italian sound engineer Paolo Ketoff. It was Eaton who toured the Synket, helping to bring electronic music from the academy to the public. “I used to make a living going around as an electronic music troubador” he once told the press.

Eaton would later team up with Robert Moog to create the Eaton-Moog Multiple-Touch-Sensitive Keyboard, a synthesizer that varied in tones according to pressure sensitivity and finger placement. While the keyboard was never manufactured, Eaton used the prototype to compose at least one synthopera, “Genesis.” Watch a brief video of Eaton demonstrating the Synket below.