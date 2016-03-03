Eleven-Year-Old Makes Hole-in-One in Front of Tiger Woods for Inaugural Shot at his New Course

Tiger Woods is in no shape for professional golf right now, but he is in shape to watch kids play golf at a new course he designed at Bluejack National, outside Houston. It includes a 10-hole par-3 course for children, and the grand opening was yesterday. Several kids were picked to play a round with Tiger to celebrate, including an 11-year-old named Taylor Crozier, who aced the very first shot of the day.

Hitting from pins 81 yards away from the hole, Crozier landed softly and used the green to filter the ball down ever closer until it finally sank. The crowd erupted and Crozier even got a hug from an incredulous Tiger. You can hear Woods say to the crowd, “Are you kidding me? The inaugural shot, and he holes it.”

And if anyone was thinking there were some kind of publicity-hounding shenanigans going on and that it was all a put-on, here’s the official scorecard signed by Woods, Crozier, and the third member of the party, Ceci Lococo.

