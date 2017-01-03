Eli Manning Has Perfect Response to Giants WR’s Miami Partying

Eli on his wide receivers’ trip to Miami on their off day. pic.twitter.com/wgHjUx8fBX

— Matt Dunn (@MattDunnSNY) January 3, 2017

It was a scandal that nearly toppled the New York Giants and the entire city in which they do not play: wide receivers Odell Beckham, Jr., Victor Cruz, and Sterling Shepard went down to Miami to party hours after ending the Washington Redskins season on New Years Day. And—and—they took a picture in which many of them were not wearing shirts. On a boat. Probably if you turn on ESPN right now you will find a gasbag or six talking about how it’s a “bad look” for the Giants. How quarterback Eli Manning has his nose buried in the playbook while his receivers are out there drinking, chilling with Biebs, and declining Adderall.

So OBJ, Sterling Shepard, Victor Cruz, and Roger Lewis flew to Miami last night, went clubbing, and are on a boat. Living life. #Giants pic.twitter.com/SE6QqfuYfT

— Justin Witmondt (@JustinWitmondt) January 2, 2017

Let’s check with the real experts, though. First head coach and windbreaker connoisseur Ben McAdoo had this to say on Monday: “The players are off…they are not working.” This is probably the most reasonable sentence McAdoo has ever uttered. And Eli Manning gives even less of a shit, instead deciding to roast his teammates for their poor planning.

Videos by VICE

“I think as a team we kind of always pride ourselves on being well-prepared. When I saw the pictures I was a little disappointed because obviously they didn’t pack accordingly. They didn’t have any shirts.”

Eli then also made the tremendous and highly goddamned obvious point that they could also stay out all night and party in New York City so who cares where they went on their day off.

I would like to personally thank Eli Manning for being the one person in New York sports to have a sense of humor. Eli…thanks.