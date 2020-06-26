I Recreated the Things I’ve Missed Most During Lockdown with Random Household Objects

A few weeks into lockdown, VICE UK put a call out to some of our favourite photographers. We wanted submissions for photo essays that reflect the time we’re living in – but interesting, imaginative projects, not just “I’m stuck inside, here are some pictures of my cheese-plant”.

Luckily, because the photographers we reached out to are all interesting and imaginative people, we got a ton of great ideas back, which we’ve whittled down to ten final projects. We’re running one every week for ten weeks, to be followed by an exhibition you can stage in your very own home (details on that to come).

The third project is by Elizabeth Renstrom, who has kindly explained it for you below.

Like many other artists, I’ve been using this time to reflect and work on projects that I’ve been sitting on for a minute that I can control and execute in this moment. I’ve also been trying to be looser and kinder to myself – thinking about how to make things that bring me joy, or help me remember a little of what I’m missing in quarantine. That’s where this series of images came about. I wanted to make table top still lives representing the interactions we miss most right now, illustrated by the objects found in my home.

The result is a closer look at items that were once unremarkable – like an old Pokemon card collection, or a box of Sweet and Low – turned into scenarios I’m really missing, like: hugs, salon visits, diner coffee, friends and generally the outdoor world. I can say with confidence I will never look at my Scrub Daddy sponge or Flavor Ice the same again. They are my Wilson Cast Away Volleyball, and what I have to play around with at this moment.

Small note: no rares went into the making of this Pokemon flower – mostly elements.

