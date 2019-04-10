Elizabeth Warren just released her tax returns. Don’t expect to see Trump’s.

Want the best from VICE News in your inbox? Sign up here.

In the grand tradition of U.S. presidential candidates releasing their tax returns, Sen. Elizabeth Warren released her 2018 return Wednesday morning.

The 2020 Democratic candidate and her husband, Bruce Mann, reported to the IRS a combined adjusted gross income of $846,394, with more than $300,000 of that coming from Warren’s books. She’s written about 10, several on working families and the middle class.

Warren, who had already released 10 previous years of tax returns, and her husband paid $230,695 in federal taxes last year. Warren earned $176,280 from her salary as a Massachusetts senator, and her husband drew in $402,897 from his position at Harvard University. The couple donated $50,128 to charitable causes, according to their tax returns.

Warren’s release of her latest tax returns on the same day President Donald Trump was supposed to hand six years’ worth of his returns over to the chair of the House Ways and Means committee, per a formal request last week. Trump infamously did not release his tax returns in 2016, bucking decades of presidential-candidate tradition.

“I would love to give them, but I’m not going to do it while I’m under audit. It’s very simple,” Trump told reporters before boarding Air Force One. “Remember: I got elected last time, the same exact issue, with the same intensity, which wasn’t very much, because frankly, the people don’t care.”

House Democrats formally asked the Treasury Department last week to provide the president’s tax returns, and the deadline was Wednesday. Warren, the policy heavyweight of the 2020 Democrats, introduced an anti-corruption bill last year that would require presidential, vice presidential, and congressional candidates to release their tax returns.

Today, I'm releasing my 2018 tax returns, and last August I released ten years worth of tax returns—because no one should ever have to guess who their elected officials are working for. Doing this should be law. https://t.co/aGIbLVCKZ2 — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) April 10, 2019

Separately, Sen. Bernie Sanders, another 2020 candidate and Warren’s fiercest progressive rival in the race, has come under pressure from Democrats to release his tax returns in full. He faced similar controversy from Hillary Clinton supporters in 2016 after he released just a summary of his 2014 tax return.



Sanders, who says he is now a millionaire, has vowed to release his tax returns by Monday.

“I wrote a best-selling book,” Sanders said Tuesday. “If you write a best-selling book, you can be a millionaire too.”

Sanders’ speechwriter, David Sirota, defended his boss on Twitter by comparing Sanders’ tax release timeline to Barack Obama’s in 2008.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand was the first 2020 candidate to release more than a decade of her tax returns, calling for her opponents to do the same. Sen. Amy Klobuchar released 12 years of tax returns this month. 2020 candidate Jay Inslee also released 12 years of his late last month in a direct challenge to Trump to publish his own tax returns.



Cover: Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaks during the National Action Network Convention in New York, Friday, April 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)