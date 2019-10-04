Elizabeth Warren Raised $9 Million More Than Joe Biden Last Quarter

Elizabeth Warren has cash to burn.

The Massachusetts senator raised $24.6 million in the last three months, her presidential campaign announced Friday morning, falling just short of the $25.3 million Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) brought in during the same period and far outpacing the $15.2 million raised by former Vice President Joe Biden.

That solid fundraising haul comes even though Warren has sworn off doing big-dollar fundraisers during the primary, unlike Biden.

Warren’s campaign tells VICE News that she has $25.7 million unspent in the bank.

The numbers are just the latest strong indicator for Warren as she’s caught up with Biden in national and many early-state polls.

Biden, meanwhile, underperformed given his front-runner status in the race. The former vice president’s $15.2 million is a dip from the $22 million he raised in the previous quarter.

Warren was the final one of the top-tier candidates to release her fundraising numbers. They offer a clear sense of how the Democratic field performed in the last few months as they banked cash that will be badly needed as the race reaches a critical new phase. Multiple campaigns are already using their money to run expensive television ads, and this is the final time campaigns will be able to hire large swaths of staff to further build out their field programs.

A few lower-tier candidates haven’t dropped their fundraising numbers yet, but it appears that Warren, Sanders and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) posted the top three biggest fundraising quarters, with Biden lagging behind.

Here’s a rundown of what the top campaigns raised (second quarter in parentheses):

Sanders: $25.3 million (up from $18 million)

Warren: $24.6 million (up from $19.1 million)

Buttigieg: $19.1 million (down from $24.9 million)

Biden: $15.2 million (down from $22 million)

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.): $11.6 million (down from $11.8 million)

Businessman Andrew Yang: $10 million (up from $2.8 million)

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.): $6.0 million (up from $4.5 million)

Author Marianne Williamson: $3 million (up from $1.5 million)

Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.): $2.1 million (down from $2.8 million)

Cover: Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., meets supporters after speaking at a campaign event Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, in Hollis, N.H. (AP Photo/Cheryl Senter)