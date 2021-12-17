Get 85% Off This Year’s Best-Selling Sex Toys at Ella Paradis

Fancy cookie dough, super-soft sheets, CBD joints… these are a few of our favorite things. But you know what just might reign supreme? Orgasms. And frankly, we know a thing or two about them, since we’re always researching and trying out the best sex toys on the market.

Blessed day: Ella Paradis, one of our absolute fave sex toy retailers, is having a mega holiday sale right now, with savings of nearly 90% off on many of their absolute fan-fave, most popular vibes and toys. You’ll save literal hundreds on some of the top toys they offer, including cult classics, oral-simulating clit-suckers, and couples’ vibes. We even scored a rundown of the best-selling vibrators on Ella Paradis from 2021, and all of the toys below were both included and happen to be on mega markdown right now (although we do think that the Njoy wand was snubbed… all the more for us).

So if you’ve been looking to upgrade your naughty nightstand-drawer arsenal, this is one of the best weeks to do it. Read on for the lowdown on these super-sale sexual pleasure bombs.

Rabbit Lily Vibrator

Have you ever tried a rabbit vibrator? Well, if you dig simultaneous clitoral and penetrative and/or G-spot stimulation, this vibrator is the Rube Goldberg Machine of orgasms, because it does all of the above—and it’s 87% off.

Satisfyer Pro 2 Clitoral Stimulator

Welcome to the cult of the Satisfyer Pro 2. As one of our editors wrote in an honest review of the internet’s favorite clitoral vibe, the Satisfyer is “versatile, and an ideal clitoral toy for beginner and experienced sex toy users, and it seems to have cracked the design code on how to be a toy for both people with sensitive clitorises and those who want to get their pussy tenderized into schnitzel.” It’s 20% off for Ella’s holiday sale.

G-Spot Hero Vibrator

For those who don’t crave clitoris stimulation mid-spank sesh, a G-spot vibe is the way to go in lieu of a rabbit vibrator or a dedicated clitoral toy. This wand by Better Love has a 5-star review average on Ella, and top marks for its quiet motor—and you can snag it for only 27 bucks.

Special Edition Pixie Wand Massager

Mini! On-the-go! In the carry-on bag! Everyone needs a vibrator they can throw in their fanny pack, especially as we gear up to go home for the holidays and don’t have the room to bring The 12-Inch Fister in our suitcase. Plus, this would make a rad sexy Secret Santa or White Elephant gift.

Better Love Fiji Couples Vibe

Looking for a toy that works solo or with partners of all bods? The Fiji Couples Vibe is just the ticket, offering simultaneous internal and external stimulation and it can even be worn during penetrative sex. It’s nearly $200 off during the sale.

Greedy Girl Rabbit Vibrator

We’ve waxed poetic about how the Fifty Shades of Grey sex toy line rocks much harder than the so-bad-they’re-pretty-good movies; in fact, it’s one of our fave brands for vibrators! Unexpected? Yes, but true. So it’s no surprise to us that the Greedy Girl rabbit vibe is a bestseller, nor that it has solid five-star reviews. “The orgasms are like never before,” reads one review. “I am wet now telling you about my experience. Best money spent.” And good news: You’ll save 34% if you grab one today.

Original Cordless and Rechargeable Magic Wand

Sigh… the Magic Wand. It’s like the Dom Perignon of vibrators; a little old-school, with its very name carrying endless mystique, but the perennial popularity of this powerful vibrator says it all. Save $70 right now on the cordless, rechargeable version.

Here’s to a New Year filled with good vibrations. Head over to Ella Paradis to see what other pleasure treasures are on super sale.

