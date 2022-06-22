Get 70% off Sex Toys at Ella Paradis’ Horny, Inclusive Pride Sale

It takes a lot to coax us away from our, ahem, 70s conversation pits, but Ella Paradis is up to the task. The sexual wellness retailer is where we slither for all of our heathenly needs, from the best lubes and wand vibrators to textured cock rings and more. And as we near the final stretch of Pride Month, the retailer is highlighting some of its best-selling, most inclusive sex toys for a sitewide sale with savings of up to 70% off on many already-discounted products with the code PRIDE at checkout.

It’s not that we’ve never seen these toys on Ella Paradis, but giving them a home on the platform under the specific landing page of “Gender Neutral & Inclusive Adult Sex Toys” makes finding them even easier—and as we all know, visibility is power. And particularly for those who are new to sex toys (and don’t know where to start), it’s crazy helpful to have dozens of options on deck for your perusing pleasure, whether it’s visions of strap-ons or butt plugs that dance in your head.

The following are but a taste of our favorite sex toys from the Pride sale, so grab your fanny pack and get ready to smash (that order button).

The best vibrator for humping and grinding

Penetrative sex and masturbation is cool, but you know what else is? Humping. Of course, we know you’ve come a long way from the years in which you’d hump that one firm pillow from the couch (sorry Mom; sorry God), but these days, the sexual wellness genies are making all kinds of great sex toys for humping and grinding, such as this velvety vibrator pad from Orion. The shape is designed to please vaginas, perineums, anuses, and clitorises, and right now, you can get it for $30 off the usual price.

A harness-free strap-on dildo

It’s a common misconception that you need a harness if you want to get into pegging, and this clever dildo works double time by not only providing penetrative stimulation for the wearer’s partner, but G-spot stimulation for the wearer so you can both hit the spot with this bendy, but silky silicone workhorse. Luckily for us, it’s $60 off.

Have you tried a vibrating butt plug?

We’ve never made a butt plug we didn’t like. They’re just so perky and compact, that we gotta catch ‘em all, whether we’re revving up to use them in foreplay or trying to find the best sex toy to fit in our carry-on luggage. The Petite Sensations Bubbles plug has three vibration levels and four patterns, and a graduated shaft with bulbous texture designed to give you extra pleasure. It’s also waterproof, so you can assure your lover that the tub won’t be the only thing getting clogged on vacation. Scoop it while it’s $28 off the OG price.

Vibe on, and happy Pride!

