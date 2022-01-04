Hold My Lube: Ella Paradis’ Semi-Annual Sex Toy Sale Is Here

We all want to ring in the New Year with a (literal) bang, and whether you’re starting 2022 off solo, not leaving the couch because of gestures at everything, or just seeking some new sex toys to add to your horny pantry, we’ve got you covered. The only thing better than a January boo, perfect six-minute eggs, and pardoned student loans? A slew of seriously on-sale sex toys from one of our favorite online retailers, Ella Paradis.

From Jan 1–15, use the promo code MEGA at checkout to get up to 87% off select vibrators, air pressure toys, dildos, and more at Ella Paradis’ Semi-Annual Sale. We’re talking about some of our favorite combo G-spot and clitoral sex toys, rabbit vibrators, sex toys for couples and more—all at insanely knocked-down prices, just for you.

Clitoral toys

We finally live in a time where clitoral sex toys are getting center-stage treatment, thanks to sexual wellness brands including Womanizer, Satisfyer, Dame, and more. Ella Paradis is having sales on some of our favorite picks for seasoned clitoral toy owners and newbies alike, including the 5-star rated Womanizer Premium, with its light and ergonomic design:

If you’re on the hunt for a little faux-tongue action, the Blowfish is also on sale:

And of course, the “crème de la cum” vibrator, the Womanizer Duo. This toy is a combo penetrative and clitoral-pleasing toy, and one of our favorites for its motion-sensored capabilities—the vibrations become more intense depending on how firmly you press it onto your clitoris, which makes for one smooth, orgasmic ride.

Sex toys for couples

Why not use the new year as inspiration to toss a few couples’ sex toys into the ring? This top-rated vibe is waterproof, includes 10 different vibration intensity settings, and is controlled by your partner via a smartphone app, so you can have some surprise sexy time in between aisles in the Home Depot lighting section. (Please don’t actually do that.)

This rabbit vibrator is 87% off

If you’ve always wanted to try a rabbit vibrator, the Better Love vibe is a classic clit-and-G-spot-combo pleaser. It’s fully rechargeable, waterproof, and on special promo right now for $28.99, which is a major steal for a combo toy.

Head over to Ella Paradis to see the rest of the best when it comes to their blowout sale [wink wink]. Enjoy ringing in the New Year over and over (and over) again.

