Ella Paradis Is Offering Up to 85% Off in a Summer Sex Toy Flash Sale

What is it about summer that makes the dildo gods so benevolent? Right after catching word of Lovehoney’s current 70% off sex toy sale, we discovered an equally vibacious, drippy dildo flash sale going down at Ella Paradis, where the best clitoral stimulators, G-spot machines, Satisfyers, and rabbit vibes will be up to 85% off with the addition of the code HOT at checkout. Which is practically… free? Here for it. Especially because we’re feeling groovy, vaxxxed, and ready to pull up to the function with a jolly bag of dildos like the ethical ho-ho-ho we are. Gird your loins, jabronis! It’s Christmas in July.

A five star-rated clitoral vibrator

This one ticks all the boxes of what we look for in a vibrator with longevity; it’s USB-rechargeable, waterproof, and lightweight (wrist fatigue is real). As a clitoral vibe, it’s also a little different from its brethren, such as the Womanizer, Aer, or a Satisfyer Pro, because it has a little nub on the area that vibrates for extra stimulation of the clitoris (rather than sending air waves or pulsing over the clitoris). If you want a little more oomph down there, this is a must.

The toy that sex workers love

This one has been on our bucket list to try for a hot minute. In an interview with Refinery29, activist and sex worker SX Noir praised the Onda by Lora DiCarlo as a G-spot machine. “It’s amazing, because sex workers are often engaged in prostate massages,” she explains, “and this really kind of cuts that work in half. I’m obsessed with it.”

A first-time rabbit vibrator

If you’ve been pondering a rabbit vibrator but don’t want to spend hundreds, this rechargeable and waterproof vibe is on sale for the cost of a boozy lobster dinner for one. It runs on 10 speeds, and we love hearing that the plastic is phthalate-free.

The promo starts on July 14 and runs until July 25, with different deals each day—a literal advent calendar of the best kind of vibes. Check out the daily deals over at Ella Paradis, and cum on feel the noize (literally).

