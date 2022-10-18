Fears Grow for Iranian Climber Who Competed Without Wearing a Hijab

There are growing concerns for an Iranian climber who recently took part in an international climbing tournament without wearing a hijab.

Elnaz Rekabi competed at the International Federation of Sport Climbing’s Asian Championships in Seoul over the weekend, where she climbed with her hair uncovered. By law, female Iranian athletes are required to abide by their country’s strict public dress codes when representing Iran at international competitions.

It comes as women across Iran protest against the country’s hijab laws and the treatment of women by the country’s so-called “morality police”. The demonstrations flared following the death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was arrested last month for allegedly wearing her hijab too loosely.

Shortly after her event, it was reported that Rekabi was put on a plane back to Tehran, two days earlier than she was meant to return.

Update: we have found out that Elnaz Rakebi is on a plane heading to #Tehran, two days earlier than planned. There are concerns about her safety. #Iran #MahsaAmini https://t.co/tXeMZN3Jqz — Rana Rahimpour (@ranarahimpour) October 17, 2022

Rekabi’s friends told BBC Persian that they have been unable to contact her since Sunday.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the Iranian Embassy in Seoul denied what it called “false information” about Rekabi’s whereabouts and status.

“Ms Elnaz Rekabi left Seoul for Iran on Tuesday morning, after the Asian Championships rock climbing competition ended,” the embassy wrote. “The embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in South Korea strongly denies all fake news, lies and false information about Ms Elnaz Rekabi.”

A message posted via a story on Rekabi’s Instagram account on Tuesday included an apology supposedly from Rekabi.

“I would like to apologise for the concerns I caused,” the message says. “The sensitive issues that arose related to my head covering during the finals in South Korea was due to an organising error, and bad timing just before I climbed the wall. Right now, I’m on way back to Iran with the team according to the pre-arranged schedule.”