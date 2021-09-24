Elon Musk and Grimes, Iconically Cringe Couple, Break Up

SpaceX founder Elon Musk and electronic musician Claire Boucher (aka Grimes, aka “c”) have broken up, ending a three year relationship that confused, mesmerized, and often repulsed fans of each.

Page Six broke the news on Friday that the two are “semi-separated.” Musk, a union-busting billionaire, gave the statement while Grimes, the mother of his child, was in the other room.

Videos by VICE

“We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms,” Musk told Page Six. “It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA. She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room.”

The two met via a characteristically cringe Twitter DM slide: Musk tweeted the bad pun “Rococo’s Basilisk” (a play on “Roko’s Basilisk,” a thought experiment about killer AI), and realized that Grimes had tweeted the same dad joke three years earlier. Like any techbro fuckboi, he decided to shoot his shot and sent her a message—thus their star-crossed romance began. Their first public appearance was at the 2018 Met Gala, where Grimes wore a choker in the shape of the Tesla logo.

In May 2020, the two had a child and named it X Æ A-12. For a brief time after their relationship went public, they were known as Grusk.

Grimes spent years both defending Musk’s against critics and denying that she would speak for him. “I am not my bf’s spokesperson,” she wrote in a TikTok video caption last month. Just 12 hours ago, she uploaded a TikTok video of her and Musk teaching “Baby X” how to say “mama,” with Musk heard in the background saying “dog.”