Elon Musk and His Grok 3 AI Model Is Apparently Advanced Beyond Measure -- And There’s Something Horribly Depressing About That

If you’re here to read an Elon Musk hit piece, I’m afraid you won’t find that. Rather, I want to discuss Musk’s Grok 3 AI model. xAI, Musk’s AI company, appears to be hitting its stride. By most accounts, Grok 3 has already shown a degree of efficiency that directly combats most other AI models. Bloomberg hyped it up, and it seems Grok 3 has even been able to generate the likes of Pac-Man within minutes.

Elon's xAI Game Studio will revolutionize gaming.



People are already generating games with Grok 3 in minutes.



And you can improve the graphics by just asking Grok.



10 games:



1. Pac-Man in p5.jspic.twitter.com/wWY0Agu9l2 — Min Choi (@minchoi) February 20, 2025

Tom’s Guide also ran Elon Musk’s Grok 3 against Gemini and Perplexity to test its research capabilities. While Grok 3 wasn’t the ultimate “winner,” the fact that it was able to stand on its own says it all, really. So, here we are. Anno Domini 2025. And, as much as it pains me to type it: AI is gaining ground and gaining it fast. Rather than come at this from a cold, impersonal AI-adjacent perspective, let me speak to you plainly.

If I could go back and tell 10-year-old Dwayne, “Holy shit, a guy named Elon Musk is going to create something called Grok 3 that can generate games damn near by itself!” younger me would be euphoric. At that time, I didn’t really understand the arduous, winding path that is game development. And now, I can’t help but feel like this medium I’ve adored since I could formulate full, proper thoughts is slowly losing all those rough, human edges that make gaming meaningful.

Screenshot: ZA/UM

the real question is: can elon musk’s grok 3 model tell a compelling story?

For a second, let’s humor what the world could look like in a decade. Elon Musk and Grok 3 both represent the “New Frontier” in gaming. You can tell Grok 3 the concept of a game, and in less than half an hour, it can generate that game almost exactly as you visualized it. But, what the hell happens to all of gaming’s charms and stories?

Sure, Grok 3 can create a technically “perfect” roguelike in this thought experiment. But, there’s nobody to interview to ask how they came up with it. The struggles, roadblocks, and triumphs during the creative process. It’s a machine that regurgitates a product to you with none of the heart, nuance, and care that a development studio puts behind it. Maybe I’m wrong. Perhaps Elon Musk’s xAI studio will find a way to somehow tell compelling narratives.

all we can do is hope for the best

But, to compare, if Disco Elysium was crafted by an AI model, it invalidates the game’s core themes. Part of DE‘s appeal is that it’s so unapologetically human. Warts, eccentricities, victories big and small (mostly small, though). If the endgame is removing the human element from game development, then what’s the point of the medium? Elon Musk and Grok 3 could become bliss for the AAA space. No whining, temperamental developers. No blowhard “games journalists” to talk about all the goings-on in the industry, No IGN, no Kotaku, no VICE — no nothing.

And by then, what is art if you strip it of its humanistic qualities? We may as well be as artificial as the source of our entertainment. The hopeless optimist in me hopes that Elon Musk, Grok 3, and xAI exist in their own space with their own advancements but leave the humanity of the games industry intact. Because if everything’s AI, what dreams would any one person aspire to achieve? Here’s hoping for the best, I guess.