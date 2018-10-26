Elon Musk Asking for Twitter’s ‘Dankest Memes’ Was an Incredible Self-Own

Elon Musk is a man who seems like he needs a little help. He’s spent the past few months bouncing from bad move to worse move, and all that dicking around has ultimately turned him into a living, breathing meme. On Thursday, ostensibly hoping to shift some of the attention off of himself, Musk put out a call asking Twitter to send him the “dankest memes”—stipulating only that they be “not moths tho,” which, come on. Those are the best.
Unfortunately for Musk, his 23 million followers responded to the seemingly earnest task by sending memes that perfectly called out the absurdity of the original ask itself:
There was this, whatever this is:
Well, what can you do—another day, another failed experiment from the closest thing this world has to a real-life James Bond villain. At least it seems like he's learned his lesson here.
