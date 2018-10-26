Elon Musk Asking for Twitter’s ‘Dankest Memes’ Was an Incredible Self-Own

Elon Musk is a man who seems like he needs a little help. He’s spent the past few months bouncing from bad move to worse move, and all that dicking around has ultimately turned him into a living, breathing meme. On Thursday, ostensibly hoping to shift some of the attention off of himself, Musk put out a call asking Twitter to send him the “dankest memes”—stipulating only that they be “not moths tho,” which, come on. Those are the best.

Send me ur dankest memes!! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 25, 2018

Unfortunately for Musk, his 23 million followers responded to the seemingly earnest task by sending memes that perfectly called out the absurdity of the original ask itself:

have you seen this one pic.twitter.com/YHgfZWTBci — guy who owns crystals just in case (@fart) October 25, 2018

https://twitter.com/JChristian94/status/1055522171483774979

There was this, whatever this is:

I said dankest not darkest omg — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 26, 2018

you are 47 years old https://t.co/XDF2F7dpgY — Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) October 25, 2018

the dankest meme of all is wealth distribution https://t.co/I4PTQWanc2 — hattie (@hattiesoykan) October 25, 2018

which fuckin sorcerer found this scrapped big bang theory character and brought him to life https://t.co/AhSPzDw7OZ — cohost.org/slimefriend (@ttl_anderson) October 25, 2018

Well, what can you do—another day, another failed experiment from the closest thing this world has to a real-life James Bond villain. At least it seems like he’s learned his lesson here.

My twitter feed rn pic.twitter.com/48Ay7CxR56 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 25, 2018

Follow Drew Schwartz on Twitter.