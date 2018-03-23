Elon Musk: ‘What’s Facebook?’

Facebook: It’s in the news. Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX, Tesla … he seems to have other things to worry about:

I didn’t realize there was one. Will do. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 23, 2018

Musk did not specifically advocate deleting Facebook, but he does seem to have moved past it. The tweet was responding to WhatsApp founder Brian Acton, who earlier this week told people to delete Facebook. In a follow-up tweet, Musk said he would delete the SpaceX Facebook page (update: he deleted it.)

Videos by VICE

Though there are dozens of Elon Musk pages on Facebook, none of them are officially associated with the entrepreneur, who does have very active Twitter and Instagram profiles.