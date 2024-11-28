So, here we are! Thanksgiving has arrived, and indeed, Elon Musk has given everyone a glimpse into what he’s up to lately! So, is it just me, or has gaming gotten too woke recently? Yeah, there are things like women as playable characters and People of Color everywhere. I can’t abide by that! Art should be a barren, monochromatic wasteland — stripped of its ideas and any semblance of originality!

Well, thank God for Elon Musk. He has the perfect solution to these big, woke companies and their stupid, diverse games! He’s going to start an AI game studio to “make gaming great again”! Because gaming isn’t great now! Not with failures like Baldur’s Gate 3 coming out! Oh, you wokies just wait. When this AI game studio drops its first universally acclaimed hit? You’re all going to look so stupid. The Last of Us? It’ll become The Least of Them by the time Elon Musk is done!

Videos by VICE

Too many game studios that are owned by massive corporations. @xAI is going to start an AI game studio to make games great again! https://t.co/UR4nFODyfd — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 27, 2024

“I’m going to use my big corporation to teach these other big corporations a lesson!” You know, no contradictions present! AI in video games has gone so smoothly! The developers love it, and the best games heavily feature AI! When I played Pentiment, a hand-crafted game with love poured into it by Obsidian Entertainment, a revelation hit me. “This game needs a little bit more AI! It would’ve sold at least a billion more copies if they used more AI!”

Screenshot: Xbox Game Studios (Pictured: A Game That Definitely Needed More AI)

elon musk will save us from capitalism!

Many people online are elated! They’re screaming to the heavens, “Thank God this billionaire is going to give art back to the beleaguered proletariat class!” Because the first people to stand up for the rights and luxuries of the common person are millionaires and billionaires! Remember when we solved world hunger with all the excess money billionaires make, ensuring no one goes homeless or starves?

…What do you mean Elon Musk hasn’t done that yet? He’s working on it, okay?! It takes time to save the world! Is this entire article being facetious? Nooooo! I love Elon Musk! He’s great! I believe AI is the future of gaming, in fact! What on this website would lead you to believe any differently? Also, speaking of “gaming going back to the people,” what’s an indie game? That’s a new concept, surely!