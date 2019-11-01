Tech Elon Musk Is Going Offline By Samantha Cole November 1, 2019, 11:56am Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1190292298694680577 Bye Elon. Have a nice weekend, everybody. Tagged:Bye, elon musk, Enjoy, have fun, logging off, see ya Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard MoreFrom VICE Screenshot via Instagram. Banksy Painted a Satellite Dish. It Was Nearly Instantly Stolen. 08.09.24 By Sammi Caramela Raygun screenshot via X. Breakdancing’s Olympic Debut Was Uhhhhhhhhhh 08.09.24 By Sammi Caramela Y2K Fashion Guide: 11 Staples to Perfect the Early-2000s Aesthetic 08.01.24 By Natalli Amato Do Cheaters Deserve To Lose Their Friends After Being Caught? 06.25.24 By Emily Sturgess