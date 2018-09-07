Well, Elon Musk Just Ruined Weed for Everyone

Grimes’s boyfriend and possible Bond supervillain Elon Musk took a break from launching sports cars into space, trying to colonize Mars, and fighting with small-town artists to go on Joe Rogan’s podcast Thursday night, which was broadcast live on YouTube. The two had a very long, wide-ranging conversation that touched on electric planes, multiple universes, and fancy watches—until Rogan whipped out a fat blunt.

About two hours into the talk, Rogan explains to his guest that a blunt is “marijuana inside of tobacco,” and Musk responds by saying, “I think I tried it once.” Rogan then offers Musk a hit.

“I mean, it’s legal, right?” he responds, then quizzically looks at the thing before ripping the hell out of it, not convincingly inhaling.

Surprise, surprise! Musk seems to have made a complete 180 since telling the New York Times last month he was not “on weed” when he wrote that bizarre $420 tweet about Tesla’s stock price.

“There’s a reason for the word ‘stoned,’” he told the Times. “You just sit there like a stone on weed.”

Naturally, Musk’s buddies (and possibly his investors?) were pretty baffled to see him ripping a blunt on YouTube out of nowhere. (On Friday morning, CNBC reported that Tesla’s stocked dropped 9 percent following the interview and the resignation of a couple of top executives.) At one point he told Rogan that he was “getting text messages from friends saying ‘What are you doing smoking weed?’”

“I’m not a regular smoker of weed,” Musk told Rogan, after explaining that he didn’t “notice any effect” from it. “I know a lot of people like weed and that’s fine,” he added, “but I don’t think it’s very good for productivity.”

Still, it didn’t stop him from going on to giggle about how “great” it would be to just turn Mars into what Rogan called “a big Jamaica” and explaining why, at the end of the day, he was “pro-human.”

“It sounds corny,” Musk says at one point, “but love is the answer.”

It seems like Musk may have finally found a way to chill the fuck out—by ruining weed for the rest of us in the process.

