Elon Musk Smoking a Blunt Reportedly Sparks NASA Safety Review

NASA is launching a safety review of aerospace manufacturers SpaceX and Boeing in 2019 because SpaceX CEO Elon Musk smoked a blunt and drank whiskey on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast back in September, the Washington Post reported.

According to unnamed officials interviewed by the Post, Musk’s pot smoking and whiskey drinking on the show is the reason for the review—not, say, the erratic behaviour that has so far led to Musk getting sued for defamation for calling a cave diver a “pedo,” getting sued by the SEC over a tweet, and stepping down as Tesla chairman as part of his settlement with the securities regulator.

NASA declined to comment on what prompted the probe to the Post, but spokesperson Bob Jacobs told the paper it would “ensure the companies are meeting NASA’s requirements for workplace safety, including the adherence to a drug-free environment.”

SpaceX and Boeing currently have a contract with NASA to fly astronauts to and from the International Space Station (ISS) starting next year. Since 2011, NASA has had a contract with Russia to fly American astronauts to and from the ISS on Soyuz rockets. A Soyuz rocket was forced to make an emergency landing in October at the beginning of a flight to the ISS. which may have also played a role in prompting the safety review. The Russian contract is set to expire in November of next year.

If American astronauts want to continue to fly to the ISS, Boeing and SpaceX will quickly have to step up to the plate and ace the review.