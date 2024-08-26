An Inside Look at Tesla’s AI Supercluster in Texas

Elon Musk recently showcased Tesla’s ambitious new AI training supercluster, Cortex, at the car company’s 10-million-square-foot Giga Texas factory complex in Austin. The cluster is made up of an array of 100,000 Nvidia H100 and H200 GPUs, some of the world’s most powerful GPUs. It will be used to expand the capabilities of Tesla’s self-driving car technology.

Video of the inside of Cortex today, the giant new AI training supercluster being built at Tesla HQ in Austin to solve real-world AI pic.twitter.com/DwJVUWUrb5 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 26, 2024

Last year, Musk explained that progress for self-driving cars was limited by training data. “It’s much like a human: the more effort you put into training, the less effort you need in inference,” he said. “So, just like a person—if you train in a subject (you know the sort of classic 10,000 hours), the less mental effort it takes to do something. If you remember when you first started to drive, how much of your mental capacity it took to drive. You had to be focused completely on driving. And after you’ve been driving for many years, it only takes a little bit of your mind to drive. You can think about other things and still drive safely.”

Cortex is still under construction but will initially require 130 MW of cooling—the rough equivalent of 40,000 typical window A/C units being run at once—with over 500 MW in the next 18 months. That’s a wild prospect considering Texas has a wonky energy grid with significant reliability challenges, including several major outages in recent years.

Meanwhile, at another Tesla AI data center in Palo Alto, CA, the local utility company is struggling to keep up. It needed so much energy that city officials scrapped its broader infrastructure plans just to accommodate Tesla’s energy needs. And people in Palo Alto saw their electrical bills jump while getting less direct benefits. Residents, in essence, are subsidizing the company’s energy consumption.