Elon Musk Has ‘No Idea’ How to Smoke Weed, Says Elon Musk

It is not particularly difficult to smoke weed. Teens of questionable mental faculties have been getting high for millennia, ever since Eve plucked the apple of knowledge from a branch and carved it into a bowl or whatever. You take a plant, add fire, and inhale. It is fairly straightforward.

Elon Musk is supposedly one of the greatest minds of our time. He builds electric vehicles and flamethrowers and bores giant tunnels underground like some kind of real-life Tremors worm. He once sent a car to space for no discernible reason.

And yet, in a clip from Musk’s upcoming 60 Minutes interview, the guy claims that his great genius has its limits—namely, that he has “no idea how to smoke pot.”

“I do not smoke pot,” Musk tells 60 Minutes‘s Leslie Stahl. “As anybody who watched that podcast could tell, I have no idea how to smoke pot, or anything.”

The podcast he’s alluding to, of course, is Musk’s September appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience, where the Tesla and SpaceX founder hit a fat blunt on camera and then smirked weirdly for a while. It was a moment that launched a thousand memes and an official NASA investigation—but apparently the guy didn’t even know what he was doing.

“I don’t know how to smoke anything, honestly,” he tells Stahl, staring at her intently through a pair of glassy, bloodshot, definitely-not-stoned eyes.

Can this be? With all the supposed brilliance inside Musk’s noggin at his disposal, can he truly not wrap his brain around the intricacies of smoking pot? Is it just too much for his mind to grok? Is weed where his genius finally runs aground?

We’ll have to watch the full 60 Minutes interview with Musk when it airs next Sunday to get the real scoop, but until then, the question remains: How hard is it to smoke weed, really? This is the same man who reportedly taught himself rocket science just by reading. Luckily, there are plenty of books out there that can fill in this particular gap in his knowledge, too.

